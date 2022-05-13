Antonio Conte: I’m committed to Tottenham ‘100 per cent and more’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte: I’m committed to Tottenham ‘100 per cent and more’

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 12.03pm
Antonio Conte insists he is "100 per cent and more" committed to Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Antonio Conte insists he is “100 per cent and more” committed to Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he is “100 per cent and more” committed to the club.

The Italian, who joined in November following Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking, has always been vague about his future, often refusing to confirm he would be at the club beyond the summer.

But there has been a change in Conte’s tone in recent weeks and it is looking more and more likely he is prepared to stick around for the long term.

“From the moment I came into the club – and in every club I worked in in the past – I go totally with my heart, mind and head,” he said.

“Totally. 100 per cent and more. This is my characteristic. I’m a passionate person. I think I showed this passion.

“I think to see me afterwards sometimes on TV, it’s not simple to see me in this way. I’m very passionate, I’m this way. I like to go totally into the club where I work.

“I know that only in this way I’m able to give everything. And also, to find the way to receive everything from my players, my club and the fans.

“Because if I’m the first person to give 200 per cent, then for sure I can ask for this [in return].”

The chances of Conte sticking around will be enhanced if they can qualify for the Champions League next season.

They can move into the top four with victory over Burnley on Sunday, which comes 62 hours after his side put in their finest display at their new stadium to beat Arsenal 3-0 on Thursday.

The game with the Clarets presents a different challenge, though, and it was the reverse fixture in February that saw Conte lose his cool in his post-match press conference, suggesting he was not up to the task after a 1-0 defeat.

He soon climbed down from that, suggesting he was using the ‘carrot and stick’ method to motivate his troops, and it worked a treat as they won six of their next seven league games to surge up the table.

“I think honestly there are moments that if you want to change the situation, address the situation in the way you’re used to addressing, sometimes you have to go strong,” he said of his Turf Moor rant.

“I understand very well that I took a risk because a lot of people didn’t understand. I read that it only took two months for Tottenham to make Conte crazy! I remember very well I was the crazy one.

“Sometimes coaches have a strategy and the strategy is the stick or the carrot. At the time, all the environment needed the stick.

“Myself was the first person because I hit myself. And then the others. Because before saying something wrong about the players or the situation, the first to take the blame has to be the manager. The manager has to address the situation.

“At the time I thought it was right to go strong to try to change the situation. At the time, in my opinion, no-one could think with two games to go Tottenham could fight for the Champions League.

“Instead, now, we are there and from that step we improved a lot. Also, there are moments when everyone has to take responsibility. The manager is the first, then the players, the club and all the employees of Tottenham. Because we win and we lose together.”

