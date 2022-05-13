Garry Ringrose: Leinster to face ‘the very best in Europe’ against Toulouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Garry Ringrose: Leinster to face ‘the very best in Europe’ against Toulouse

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 12.51pm
Leinster and Ireland centre Garry Ringrose (PA)
Garry Ringrose says that Leinster are braced for a test against “the very best in Europe” when they tackle Heineken Champions Cup semi-final opponents Toulouse on Saturday.

Leinster are aiming to match Toulouse’s record of five European titles by reclaiming a trophy they last won in 2018.

The Irish heavyweights will have home advantage at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, with Racing 92 or La Rochelle awaiting the winners in Marseille on May 28.

Leinster served a powerful reminder of their tournament credentials by beating Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester away from home in the quarter-finals.

But defending European champions Toulouse, fired by world player of the year and France’s Grand Slam-winning captain Antoine Dupont, also showed their quality through a penalty shoot-out victory over Munster after an epic quarter-final ended 24-24.

“Toulouse have a lot of quality, with the ability to score from anywhere on the pitch. They keep the ball alive and play after contact,” Leinster and Ireland centre Ringrose told www.epcrugby.com.

“They have a sixth sense, an instinct to find each other. They are perfectly synchronised and are very difficult to stop.

Leinster v Connacht – Heineken Champions Cup – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Aviva Stadium
James Lowe in try-scoring action for Leinster (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We once again have the opportunity to achieve great things in this competition.

“Playing against Toulouse – a club with a rich European history, the only team with five stars on their shirt – will be a test against the very best in Europe.

“Everyone arrived on Monday morning (after Leicester) with aches and pains. But in terms of energy, motivation, the group is looking forward to Saturday.”

Ringrose’s team-mate James Lowe, the top try-scorer in this season’s tournament with eight, added: “In any sort of club rugby, I think this is as big as it gets.

“They have got five stars on the chest, something we have been striving for the last few years.

“They are the current holders and the current Top 14 champions. To win this title you have got to beat the best.”

Leinster’s starting line-up is unchanged from their win against Leicester, while wing Juan Cruz Mallia, prop Cyril Baille and back-row forward Anthony Jelonch all return for Toulouse.

