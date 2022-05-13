Steven Gerrard expects Philippe Coutinho to ‘go up another level’ at Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Gerrard expects Philippe Coutinho to ‘go up another level’ at Aston Villa

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 2.49pm
Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa permanently (Mike Egerton/PA)
Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa permanently (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boss Steven Gerrard backed Philippe Coutinho to get even better after the playmaker joined Aston Villa permanently.

The forward has penned a four-year deal at Villa Park following a £17million switch from Barcelona.

He joined on loan in January and has four goals in 16 appearances, with Gerrard expecting the Brazil international to improve.

“To have him here full-time and settled, he’ll go up another level because that feeling of knowing where he’s going to be playing his football for the next four years will help him settle,” the Villa manager said.

“He’s a player that needs to feel wanted; he needs to feel support. Everyone has played a part – me, the coaching staff, all the support staff and, most importantly, the owners, Christian Purslow and Johan Lange have made him feel really special.

“That’s where the decision’s come from. He feels really happy here and it’s fantastic that he wants to be part of this journey.

“We’re very pleased with the news. I was aware a little bit before it was announced and I think it’s fantastic news for everyone connected with the club, most importantly the supporters.

“The reaction has been very positive because you’ve seen over the last five months he’s played very well. There’s still loads left in him, in our opinion.”

Ollie Watkins is a doubt for Sunday’s visit of Crystal Palace with an ankle injury and Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause are out, but Jacob Ramsey is available.

Villa are 12th in the Premier League after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, a point behind this weekend’s visitors with three games left.

Gerrard said: “In my shoes, there’s always got to be a purpose and importance to every single game.

“We’re representing Aston Villa, we’ve got 20,000 people waiting to have a season ticket in the stadium – you saw the atmosphere the other night – and they’re paying good money to come and support the team.

“There’s always a purpose for the supporters but also for self-pride, for your own drive. You’ve got to have that drive inside you to compete every time you go on to a football pitch.

“For me, it’s extremely important that we finish the season strongly in the last three games.”

