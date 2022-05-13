It’s been a big push: Frank Lampard urges Everton to keep fighting for points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s been a big push: Frank Lampard urges Everton to keep fighting for points

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 2.59pm Updated: May 13 2022, 3.15pm
Frank Lampard knows Everton still have work to do (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard knows Everton still have work to do (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton boss Frank Lampard is calling for one last push from his players to help them get over the line and secure Premier League football for next season.

Seven points from three games has lifted the Toffees two points clear of the bottom three with three games remaining and victory against Brentford on Sunday would be enough to keep them in the top division if Leeds lose to Brighton.

Victories over Chelsea and Leicester were followed by a draw with already-relegated Watford, and Lampard is determined to ensure his squad do not think the job is done.

Everton are unbeaten in three games
Everton are unbeaten in three games (Nick Potts/PA)

The former England midfielder said: “It’s been a big push on and off the pitch for the club and sustaining that is not easy and not normal.

“I don’t expect the fans to wave us off at Finch Farm every week. That’s an absolute pleasure that they’re adding to it in this moment but for everybody we’re investing a lot.

“To try to keep that momentum until the end of the season is a big deal. I think a little part of Watford was maybe a little bit of tiredness off the back of Leicester.

“The beauty was we could give the players the day off yesterday, see their families, rest up, and we have a couple of days into Brentford so hopefully we’ll be fit and fresh for that.

“It’s been a nice return considering the type of game – big opponents, going away from home, changing that story for us.

“But we’re not done, we’re not over the line. The minute you switch off or you stop doing the good things you were doing this game can punish you, so we have to make sure we approach the games with the exact same attitude and try to pick up the results that we need.”

Everton have been dealt a blow with in-form Fabian Delph picking up a muscle injury that will keep him out this weekend, but Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek could return.

Lampard will undoubtedly see home matches against Brentford and then Crystal Palace next Thursday as the key fixtures for picking up points ahead of a final-day trip to Arsenal.

He said: “If we can we’d love to get it done. That’s the whole aim of where we’re at and has been the aim since I’ve been here, but we’re not underestimating Brentford – fantastic team, fantastic coach, had a really good season.

“Then Crystal Palace – fantastic team, fantastic coach. It’s the Premier League so, as much as we want it, we have to go and take it, it’s a simple as that.”

