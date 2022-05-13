Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin expects hostile reception against ex-club St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin expects hostile reception against ex-club St Mirren

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 3.49pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is ready to face former club St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is ready to face former club St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits St Mirren fans may not give him the reception he would like when the Buddies visit Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Irishman left the Paisley outfit in February to take over the Dons’ hot seat which had been vacated by Stephen Glass.

Goodwin captained St Mirren to their 2013 Scottish League Cup final win over Hearts at Hampden Park, but ahead of the final game of a disappointing cinch Premiership season for the Dons – they are in 10th place with a major squad overhaul set to take place in the summer – the Aberdeen manager accepted that relations between some of the Saints fans and himself may be strained.

He said: “It doesn’t add any spice to it. I am looking forward to seeing a number of my old staff members and obviously all the players.

“Every player pretty much in that squad are my players. I brought them all to the club and we had enjoyed some decent days together, decent results, a couple of semi-finals last season.

“We were having a great season prior to me leaving. We were in and around the top six and doing quite well at the time, and I think we probably would have got the top six but the opportunity to come here was far too big to turn down.

“I hope I get a nice reception off the fans but I am not holding my breath because I know I disappointed one or two of them in the manner that I left. But the majority of the ones I have spoken to understand the reasoning behind me leaving.

“I loved my time at St Mirren, the people behind the scenes were great to me. I made some great friends during the time there as a player and then obviously latterly as a manager.

“One of the best days out ever as a player, winning the League Cup, and they gave me my opportunity in full-time management. I will be eternally grateful to them as a club and there is absolutely no hard feelings.

“Whatever way the reaction goes tomorrow with the St Mirren fans, I will take it on the chin. They are a great club and I wish them nothing but success in the future, but obviously on Sunday we have to be professional and I have to go and try to get a result for Aberdeen.”

