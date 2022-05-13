Injured Said Benrahma sidelined for West Ham against Manchester City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham will be without Said Benrahma against Manchester City but Craig Dawson and Michail Antonio could be fit.

Winger Benrahma suffered an ankle injury at Norwich last weekend and is ruled out.

But defender Dawson (calf) and striker Antonio (hip) have resumed training after they also limped off at Carrow Road.

City will check on the fitness of Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho as their defensive injury problems continue.

Laporte hobbled off in the midweek win at Wolves with a knee problem while Fernandinho also picked up a knock and Ake has played despite an ankle injury in recent weeks.

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias have already been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Randolph, Johnson, Fredericks, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Noble, Yarmolenko.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Laporte, Ake, Mbete, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Grealish, Silva, Mahrez, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.