David Gray keen for Hibernian to end season on a high for their supporters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray has told the players they must show a reaction to their midweek defeat and give their home fans something to smile about before the summer.

Hibs lost 3-1 at bottom side Dundee on Tuesday and go into Sunday’s final game of the season against St Johnstone in ninth place in the cinch Premiership.

Gray told Hibs TV: “It’s pretty simple for me, to be honest – we need a reaction from the result on Tuesday night.

“We have got one opportunity before the end of the season to try and restore a bit of pride and also give the supporters a little bit of something to shout about and something to support and make sure we perform better than we did.

“It’s been a hugely frustrating season for everyone and I’m sure the fans, rightly so, are very frustrated. We all are, no-one is shying away from that.

“But in football you have an opportunity pretty quickly to make amends.

“An opportunity comes for us, it’s a home game and the fans will be there in their numbers as always and it’s really important for us to do everything we possibly can to end the season as well as we possibly can.

“There is no such thing as a nothing game and it’s an opportunity to try and make amends for what has been a very disappointing season.”