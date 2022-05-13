Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic set for Celtic farewells against Motherwell By Press Association May 13 2022, 6.45pm Nir Bitton, left, and Tom Rogic will look to sign off in style (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic will play their last games for champions Celtic against Motherwell after almost 10 years of service with both players leaving for pastures new. Right-back Josip Juranovic is available again after shrugging off a knock. Manager Ange Postecoglou is likely to freshen the side up for the trophy day game. More Motherwell players have been hit by the bug that has affected their squad in recent games and Graham Alexander will see who is available on Saturday morning before selecting his team. Mark O’Hara missed the midweek win against Hearts through illness while the likes of Kevin van Veen, Bevis Mugabi, Liam Grimshaw and Kaiyne Woolery have been struggling. On-loan Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw drops out against his parent club while Jordan Roberts, Nathan McGinley, Barry Maguire, Scott Fox and Sondre Solholm are injured. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Graham Alexander admits European spot was all the more sweeter after criticism Long-serving pair Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton to leave Celtic at end of season Tam Courts to juggle his squad for Celtic clash Motherwell have illness concerns ahead of Hearts clash