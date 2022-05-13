Tam Courts says pressure is off Dundee United ahead of Ross County clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts claims his players are under no pressure at all as they look to leapfrog Motherwell on the final weekend of the cinch Premiership season.

United sealed European football on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Celtic, which eliminated Ross County from the equation.

They can now give themselves a strong chance of finishing fourth if they beat County in front of more than 2,000 travelling fans in Dingwall.

United will finish fourth if they better Motherwell’s result at Celtic Park so a draw could take United above the Steelmen on goal difference.

Finishing fourth would not only boost the prize money but allow United to enter the Europa Conference League at the third qualifying round rather than the second.

Courts told DUTV: “The key thing for us is finishing off strongly. We have got a pretty hefty support going up to Dingwall at the weekend. The players are under no pressure whatsoever with Europe already secured.

“We have utilised the squad really well over the last couple of games and if we select the right team, get the right game plan, we pick up the three points, then it would be great to try and secure that fourth position.

“It’s actually nice to have a little goal going into the last game.”