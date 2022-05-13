Fond farewells for Livingston as players head for exit By Press Association May 13 2022, 6.59pm Jack McMillan, right, is leaving Livi (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Livingston could hand some farewell appearances to players against Dundee after all but securing seventh place in the cinch Premiership. Jack McMillan and Alan Forrest are set to play their last games for the club while Odin Bailey, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Adam Lewis and Sebastian Soto will conclude their loan spells. Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are absent following surgery. Dundee could field some more young players after their relegation was confirmed in midweek. Josh Mulligan netted his first league goal in Tuesday’s win over Hibernian while Finlay Robertson could get game time. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remain sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Max Stryjek suspended as Livingston take on Hibernian Callum Hendry’s early penalty earns St Johnstone valuable win over Livingston Livingston 2 Dundee United 1: Ryan Edwards own goal consigns United to damaging defeat Dundee 0-4 Livingston: Mark McGhee’s Dens Park bow ends with humiliating defeat as angry fans leave early