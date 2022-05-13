Dina Asher-Smith finishes third in 200m at Diamond League opener in Doha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dina Asher-Smith finishes third in 200m at Diamond League opener in Doha

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 7.53pm
Dina Asher-Smith was third in Doha (Mike Egerton/PA)
World 200 metres champion Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for third place in her Diamond League opener in Doha.

Asher-Smith, who won her world title in the same city in 2019, ran a strong bend but faded down the home straight as Olympic bronze medallist Gabrielle Thomas of America took the win ahead of Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson.

In windy conditions which had forced the men’s pole vault to be postponed, Asher-Smith clocked 22.37 seconds, with Thomas equalling the meeting record with a time of 21.98secs.

Gabrielle Thomas
Gabrielle Thomas, right, claimed victory (Hussein Sayed/AP)

It was the 26-year-old Briton’s first top-level race of 2022 following low-key appearances over 300m and 400m at Lee Valley in April and came ahead of next weekend’s showdown against Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah over 100m in Birmingham.

Asher-Smith claimed her second relay Olympic bronze medal at last summer’s Tokyo Games after failing to reach the 100m final and pulling out of the 200m following a hamstring problem.

Her British team-mate Beth Dobbin finished sixth in Doha in 23.06s, with Dan Rowden earlier fourth in the men’s 800m in 1:49.56 in a race won by Kenyan teenager Noah Kibet.

