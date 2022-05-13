Aguero gets statue and Khan calls it a day – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association May 13 2022, 8.55pm Updated: May 13 2022, 10.07pm Sergio Aguero is City’s record scorer (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13. Football Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City statue was unveiled. CITY FOREVER 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/Q5Fr20RHno— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2022 Eternamente gracias! // Thank you eternally, @ManCity 💙 https://t.co/DyfcUS3BSK— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 13, 2022 Ten years since his famous goal. AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NuYrQ5X3e5— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2022 Of course 🤣 https://t.co/unAsEYURir— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 13, 2022 One of the most iconic moments in the @premierleague history. Happy 93:20 day 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/soBNBXAFzN— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) May 13, 2022 Micah Richards had a laugh. I’ve found him! https://t.co/Ec6jk8pBIN pic.twitter.com/4hbdTO1FId— Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) May 13, 2022 Peter Crouch had better things to do on a Thursday night. North London derby ? Nah We are rolling out of @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/roRWgSheEC— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 12, 2022 Jose Mourinho took a knock in training. Cricket What a moment for Indian badminton. What a moment for Indian Badminton! 👏🏻 🏸Congratulations to the team for winning over Malaysia and entering the semifinals of the #ThomasCup, assuring 🇮🇳 a medal!Well done Srikanth, Prannoy, Chirag, Satwiksairaj & Lakshya. pic.twitter.com/9OlFhBBMLO— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2022 Pat Cummins went home. Sad to leave the @IPL early. Thanks for everything @KKRiders 💜💜 https://t.co/diOmukJDCy— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 13, 2022 Boxing Amir Khan retired. It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me. pic.twitter.com/VTk0oxVjp2— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 13, 2022 Really happy both Kell and Amir called it after their fight now. Both had unbelievable careers and get out at the right time before boxing takes more from them.— anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) May 13, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor flexed his muscles. Athletics Dina was ready. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close