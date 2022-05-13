Nine-man Inverness reach play-off final after penalty shoot-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Nine-man Inverness reach play-off final after penalty shoot-out

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 10.35pm
Billy Dodds’ side are through (PA)
Billy Dodds’ side are through (PA)

Inverness survived two controversial red cards to beat Arbroath on penalties and reach the cinch Premiership play-off final.

Billy Dodds’ side will face St Johnstone in the first leg next Friday after winning the shoot-out 5-3 following 210 goalless minutes of action.

Kirk Broadfoot stepped up to convert the deciding spot-kick immediately after the long-serving Bobby Linn saw his effort saved by Mark Ridgers.

Caley Thistle – and watching Saints manager Callum Davidson – would have been delighted to see the tie go to extra time after a controversial red card for Danny Devine in the 66th minute.

Dick Campbell’s side could not capitalise even after Wallace Duffy became the second man sent off by Willie Collum in the 113th minute.

There was a typically strong wind blowing at Gayfield, on the shore of the North Sea, and the hosts had the elements and the majority of the 5,154 crowd behind them in the first half.

There was little football played in the opening period and zero shots on target, with home striker Jack Hamilton coming closest. Caley Thistle produced no first-half shots at all.

There were signs of a contest just after the interval. Hamilton fired a dangerous ball across the face of goal and Shane Sutherland ran on to a loose ball but sliced wide.

Arbroath’s Scott Stewart was well off target from good chances either side of the main talking point.

Hamilton beat Devine to a long ball in the air and the Caley Thistle defender threw an arm out as he collided with the striker and fell. There appeared little in it but Hamilton went down and Collum ruled the centre-back had denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity. The referee soon flashed another red card to Caley Thistle coach Scott Kellacher.

Arbroath stepped up the pressure and Caley Thistle suffered another blow when Sutherland was carried off on a stretcher in the 83rd minute after going down with no-one near him. The visitors had to see out the 90 minutes with nine men having already stopped the game three times for their four substitutions.

Linn had a shot blocked bravely by Sean Welsh before Inverness sub Joe Hardy fired well over after a brilliant solo run.

Inverness were temporarily down to eight men as Kirk Broadfoot got a head wound cleaned up but Arbroath could not capitalise and Luke Donnelly and Hamilton failed to convert headed chances in stoppage time.

Caley Thistle went back up to 10 men at the start of extra-time with Lewis Hyde allowed to replace Sutherland and Welsh tried his luck straight from kick-off but Derek Gaston saved.

Arbroath continued the pressure but Colin Hamilton headed wide and Nicky Low was twice off target from long range.

Duffy received a second yellow card despite getting the ball as he slid into a tackle, but Michael McKenna shot wide and Colin Hamilton sent a looping header off the bar as the nine men survived continued pressure before holding their nerve from the spot.

