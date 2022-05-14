Eddie Howe not surprised by gap between Premier League elite and the rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe not surprised by gap between Premier League elite and the rest

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 9.03am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (left) admits his team has a gap to close on the likes of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (left) admits his team has a gap to close on the likes of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is neither fazed nor surprised by the gulf between his team and the Premier League’s big guns this season.

The Magpies will head into Monday night’s home clash with Arsenal having failed to take a single point from their previous nine games against the current top five this season and with only four goals to their name in the process.

However, that is a situation he fully intends to address this summer on and off the pitch after guiding the club to top-flight safety with two games to spare.

Asked about his side’s record against the division’s big guns, Howe said: “There’s a definite gap between us and the top sides but we’re not fazed by that, we’re not surprised by that.

“That’s where we are at the moment. We have to figure out a way of being more competitive in those games and picking up points.

“There are certain games I look back on and think we should have got more, we should have done better in some moments, but that’s a learning curve for us and that’s something we’ll try to address next season.”

The success or otherwise of Newcastle’s summer recruitment drive – Howe has already warned fans not to expect massive investment after a £90million-plus January spending spree – could dictate how effective those efforts are, although the 44-year-old will set out on the next stage of his mission having successfully completed the first.

Survival was the only real objective when he took over the reins in November last year, but such is the job he and his staff and players have done since that they will approach their final two fixtures with 43 points already banked and knowing three more would represent their best total since they returned to the top flight in 2017.

Howe said: “Any target or objective that we can pass is a good thing. The most important thing for me is that we finish the season well and we’re professional right to the end and we show our best selves in the next two games.

“The previous two games have been very difficult, as we know. We’ve played two world-class teams and they’ve been difficult matches, but great for us in terms of knowing where we are and what we have to improve.

“These next two are slightly different, still very tough games, but we want to go out well this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier