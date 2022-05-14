Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen fans to be ‘extremely optimistic’ about future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen fans to be ‘extremely optimistic’ about future

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 9.47am
Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen fans to be optimistic about next season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen fans to be optimistic about next season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen fans to be “extremely optimistic” about the club’s future as he gets set to overhaul his squad.

The Irishman has been disappointed by results since he took over from Stephen Glass in February and will making sweeping changes with at least 10 players leaving the club.

The Dons go into the final cinch Premiership game of the season at Pittodrie on Sunday against his former club St Mirren in 10th place, with Goodwin already planning for next season.

The Dons boss said: “I want our supporters to be extremely optimistic about the future.

“I know talk is cheap but believe me, we have identified some really, really good targets to come in in the summer.

“There will be big changes, but I’ve been here before. In my first window at St Mirren it was very similar to what we’re experiencing here.

“We had to get rid of a lot of players. We had to bring in a lot of new faces but we got a great reaction once we had that turnover.

“And that’s exactly what I fully expect to happen here again in the summer.”

Goodwin accepts his share of the blame for the club’s bottom-half finish and is hugely driven to turn fortunes around.

He said: “Ultimately, the blame falls on the shoulders of a manager and there’s no issue with that.

“I have no problem whatsoever with that. I accept all of the criticism and all of the negativity that’s coming our way right now. I take it on the chin, it hasn’t been good enough.

“I genuinely believed I could get a better reaction out of the players that were here. I knew confidence was low but unfortunately I haven’t been able to do that.

“I’ll take my share of the blame for that. The players as well need to take responsibility.

“Myself, the chairman and the director of football are all in the firing line here. We’re all accountable for what’s happened here, the previous regime as well.

“There’s no hiding place, you can either sink or swim and the negativity and the criticism that’s coming, we accept that, we understand what’s happened hasn’t been good enough.

“But it only makes me even more determined to make this a success because I know it can be.”

