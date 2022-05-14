David Gray happy to learn from Hibernian experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Gray happy to learn from Hibernian experience

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 10.01am
David Gray has been caretaker manager twice (Jeff Holmes/PA)
David Gray believes his eventful first season in coaching will be a hugely beneficial experience – even if he cannot say he is enjoying it.

The former Hibernian captain retired from playing last summer and was handed a role as first-team coach under Jack Ross.

Less than 12 months later he is in his second stint as caretaker manager following Shaun Maloney’s brief spell in charge, and Gray even took the reins for the Premier Sports Cup final.

The 34-year-old will reflect on his roller coaster ride in the summer, but his only concern is trying to end the cinch Premiership season against St Johnstone on Sunday with Hibernian’s third league win of 2022.

When asked about his current caretaker spell, Gray told Hibs TV: “Enjoyed is probably not the right word to use.

“It’s probably something that, when it’s all done and dusted and I get time to reflect and look back on it, I will have learned a lot in a short period of time, which selfishly for me will be very beneficial moving forward.

“I have had to learn quickly and I have been in a fortunate position to be able to learn from two different managers, which is not a great situation to be in, but both times have been different and I have learned a lot.

“But at the moment it’s not a feeling of enjoyment at all, it’s about a job to do between now and the end of the season and that’s the only way I am looking at it at the moment – to try to end the season as well as we can.”

