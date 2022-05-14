Callum Davidson: St Johnstone will go into play-off final with confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone will go into play-off final with confidence

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 10.01am
Callum Davidson is looking ahead to the play-offs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will go into the play-offs in confident mood after framing their season extension as a positive.

Saints will face Inverness in the first leg of the cinch Premiership play-off final next Friday after their final position of 11th was confirmed with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in midweek.

Davidson stressed that such a finish was not the worst option that faced him as he tried to halt a desperate run of form in the middle of the campaign.

The Perth side lost eight consecutive Premiership games in between seeing their double cup defence end against Celtic and then Kelty Hearts.

Saints were two points adrift of Dundee at the bottom going into February and saw the likes of Ross County, St Mirren and Livingston go on impressive runs above them.

So Davidson will not fret over a play-off chance to save their Premiership status, especially after a run that has seen them lose twice in eight games.

“We are here, we know where we are now,” he said. “If you had asked me back in January that we will still have 180 minutes of football to stay in the league, and if you win those games you retain your Premiership status, then I would have taken it.

“We are going into the games with a lot of confidence. Over the last three months, if you look at the bigger picture, we have performed pretty well, pretty consistently.

“One or two games we haven’t performed well but the majority we have so we will go in with confidence.”

Saints first face Hibernian at Easter Road in their final league game and Davidson will look to rest some players carrying minor fitness issues and others at risk of suspension.

“Obviously Sunday is a game that we could probably do without, we would rather just crack on with the games ahead,” he said.

“But we will need to deal with it in a professional manner and then we will look towards the Friday game.”

