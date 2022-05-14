Stephen Robinson sets top-six target for St Mirren next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson sets top-six target for St Mirren next season

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 10.03am
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is planning for the future (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has set a top-six target for next season as he promised “tough decisions” would move the club forward.

The former Motherwell boss is starting to make an impact on the pitch with three consecutive clean sheets and seven points to move the Buddies into eighth place in the cinch Premiership ahead of Sunday’s trip to Aberdeen.

The long-term aim is to improve on that with changes on and off the pitch afoot, including the arrival of his former Fir Park assistant Keith Lasley as chief operating officer and the anticipated appointment of Martin Foyle as chief scout.

Robinson told St Mirren TV: “We have to make tough decisions at the football club and release players that have done very well for the club. But I have to make those decisions, that’s what I am paid to do.

“We have signed four players already and they will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I believe our aim is to finish top six next season. We haven’t done that ever in the current league format. It’s a tough ask, everybody wants to do the same thing.

“But with the structure we are putting in the football club – a new chief executive coming in on Monday, a new head of recruitment, a new physio, a new strength and conditioning coach who hasn’t been in place since Christmas, it gives us a chance.

“If the structure is right, which it will be, and we add the right players to the players we have already got, then we’ve got a chance moving forward.

“Hopefully the fans can see we will put a team on the field that will run until they can’t run any more. That’s the minimum we have to give.

“We have to represent Paisley, which is a hard-working community, and I will repeat that because that needs to be ingrained in every player that comes into the football club.”

