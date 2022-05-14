Livingston boss David Martindale will be ‘picky’ in summer transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston boss David Martindale will be ‘picky’ in summer transfer window

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 10.03am
David Martindale is more relaxed about this summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale is more relaxed about this summer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale feels he has done at least half of his summer recruitment ahead of the final game of the season but is still expecting the unexpected.

Livi this week announced three new signings for next season – Australian defender Phillip Cancar, Congo international midfielder Scott Bitsindou and Hearts left-back Jamie Brandon.

The likes of Alan Forrest and Jack McMillan are moving on along with several loan players but Martindale does not have as big a job as last summer, when he made 12 signings.

However, he is preparing to lose some key assets who are under contract.

The Livi boss, whose side are all-but guaranteed to finish seventh ahead of Sunday’s visit of Dundee, said: “It’s the first window since we have been in the Premiership that I feel we can relax with the recruitment and take your time a bit and be a bit more picky about who you bring in.

“We are looking for quality rather than quantity and last year it was both if I’m honest, which is difficult to do.

“I knew the squad needed a massive overhaul and I lost two members of staff as well (Liam Fox and Tony Caig). So I was going into that feeling a bit isolated. So it was a difficult process last year.”

Martindale added: “We are probably looking at three or four positions and we have announced three this week.

“We have probably done 50-60 per cent of our summer recruitment, which is pleasing, albeit that you could have the unexpected transfers of some of our players, which I expect should be the case this summer.

“There’s one or two – Jack Fitzwater, Max Stryjek – I would be amazed if they were still at the club next year and then obviously I would need to work on replacing them.

“We have not had any solid interest as yet but there’s always one that comes up at the last moment.”

