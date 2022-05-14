Champions Celtic end season in style by hammering Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Champions Celtic end season in style by hammering Motherwell

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 2.21pm
Celtic ran riot (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic ran riot (Jane Barlow/PA)

Champions Celtic celebrated trophy day with a merciless 6-0 mauling of Motherwell at Parkhead.

The Hoops clinched their 10th cinch Premiership title in 11 years at Dundee United on Wednesday night to ensure a party in the last game of the season, where a double from striker Kyogo Furuhashi and a goal in-between by former Well midfielder David Turnbull made it 3-0 at the break.

Second-half goals from Portuguese winger Jota and substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis, who netted a double, added to an afternoon of joyous celebrations.

There was more emotion as Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic said their goodbyes as they played their last games for the club after nine years of service and they were given a standing ovation in the sixth and 18th minutes respectively – their shirt numbers.

Ange Postecoglou, Premiership and League Cup winner in his first season in charge, has transformed a club from one which slipped 25 points behind Rangers last season to finishing four ahead of their great rivals.

Motherwell had already qualified for the Europa Conference League qualifiers but they will want to forget this game in a hurry.

Australia midfielder Rogic started the game to the approval of the excited home support as Jota, Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Turnbull also came back into the side with Israel international Bitton on the bench.

Well boss Graham Alexander made two changes with Bevis Mugabi and Victor Nirennold, in for his first start since signing in January, replacing Liam Donnelly and Juhani Ojala.

It seemed only a matter of time until Celtic got the breakthrough and it came following a mistake by Nirennold in the 22nd minute.

The French defender miskicked a deep corner from Jota inside the box and Furuhashi wasted no time in turning and rifling a low drive past Well keeper Liam Kelly at his near post.

In the 32nd minute, as Motherwell retreated from a rare attack, Jota’s cross from the left was met by the sliding Rogic whose shot rebounded off the post with the offside flag going up for lurking Hoops striker Maeda.

Celtic then had a minute or so of slackness.

Joe Efford set up Dean Cornelius but his unconvincing shot from 16 yards went well wide.

The home side imposed themselves again and scored twice before the break.

Turnbull combined with Maeda, turned defender Rickie Lamie and shot past Kelly from 12 yards before Furuhashi then volleyed in a perfectly-weighted pass from Anthony Ralston with trademark technique.

Motherwell had to regroup at the interval and striker Kevin Van Veen replaced Sean Goss but it made no difference.

In the 59th minute, after Furuhashi’s pass to Maeda bounced off his fellow Japan international, Jota latched onto a loose ball to sweep it past Kelly.

Then, amid a slew of substitutions, Rogic was given a standing ovation from the fans and embraced by his team-mates as he went off for the last time and he was clearly overcome by emotion.

Celtic kept going and in the 68th minute the Steelmen’s defence allowed Giakoumakis to execute an overhead kick from six yards.

There were more cheers in the 85th minute when Bitton took over from captain Callum McGregor and he enjoyed his final moments in a green and white shirt, with Giakoumakis bundling in number six from close range in added time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier