Bonnyrigg Rose promoted to SPFL after sealing play-off win over Cowdenbeath By Press Association May 14 2022, 5.47pm Bonnyrigg Rose have won promotion (Naomi Baker/PA) Bonnyrigg Rose secured promotion to the SPFL as they completed a 4-0 aggregate victory in their League Two play-off against Cowdenbeath. Leading 3-0 from last week's first leg, the Lowland League champions finished the job courtesy of a Neil Martyniuk penalty in the return clash at Central Park. The left-back netted from the spot after the hour following a foul on Ross Gray. Cowdenbeath had started brightly and hit the post through Bobby Barr after eight minutes but they were unable to get back into the tie and now slide into the fifth tier.