Haaland says goodbye and ton up for Root – Saturday's sporting social By Press Association May 14 2022, 7.25pm Erling Haaland said goodbye to Dortmund (David Inderlied/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 14. Football Dortmund said goodbye to Erling Haaland. What a ride! Thank you, Erling! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uXcRiGBGDh— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 14, 2022 It has been nothing but an honour to wear this shirt. At @BVB, I've spent memorable moments, met special people, not to mention a fanbase that has been always our extra man on the pitch. The Yellow Wall is truly incredible. I'll never forget any of this! Thank you all! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/MegplT4y7B— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 14, 2022 Gary Lineker teased Alan Shearer. Close @alanshearer pic.twitter.com/7ShEG21gpX— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 14, 2022 Kammy was in the oxygen chamber. 6 enjoyable days working on The Games 🥳 Back in the Oxygen chamber today 😷 as the recovery continues 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/X2SfnzeTeC— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 14, 2022 Michael Owen loves the FA Cup. My favourite football day of the year. #FACupFinal— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) May 14, 2022 Cricket Joe Root hit a century for Yorkshire. 💯 @root66 👏#OneRose pic.twitter.com/lHYRLDaDTA— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) May 14, 2022 Stuart Broad had other things on his mind. Lord's Cricket Ground https://t.co/QgNl0Mvx3H— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 14, 2022 Jonny Bairstow enjoyed himself. KP again discussed county cricket. By franchising county cricket, every franchise has the responsibility to have a high performance academy for that region and also takes ownership of the 2/3 counties it gets its players from. Those players continue playing in the 18 team system…👀— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 14, 2022 Why are some of you against franchising CC? Don't reply using words like, money, loyalty or tradition/history! I want cricket reasons as to why it would harm Englands Test team?— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 14, 2022 A journo once wrote, that I was an annoying alarm clock that kept going off to early for the ECB. And this was when I was pushing for ENG players to have everything they have now in their schedules around IPL, resting etc…The alarm may be sounding atm about county cricket! 👀— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 14, 2022 Tennis Genie Bouchard brings good luck. Went to @F1 with @redbullracing they won, @MiamiHEAT gave me a jersey they won, then watched the @FlaPanthers and they won. Coincidence? I think not 😂 pic.twitter.com/wuZ2xDXMac— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) May 14, 2022 Boxing Brutal! Happy 10 year anniversary babe 😘 @Claressashields pic.twitter.com/Plvyk4dcNO— Savannah Marshall (@Savmarshall1) May 14, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor was with the boss. Snooker The Rocket practised. Athletics Dina was in good spirits. Darts Business time for Michael Van Gerwen. I love Prague as a city, just been for some really nice food but now it's business time. Heading to the venue shortly and I have a job to do. Thank you for all the messages since Thursday 💚💚 #UsedSoft pic.twitter.com/FvsxxfmSzF— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) May 14, 2022