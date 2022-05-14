Haaland says goodbye and ton up for Root – Saturday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 14.

Football

Dortmund said goodbye to Erling Haaland.

What a ride! Thank you, Erling! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uXcRiGBGDh — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 14, 2022

It has been nothing but an honour to wear this shirt. At @BVB, I've spent memorable moments, met special people, not to mention a fanbase that has been always our extra man on the pitch. The Yellow Wall is truly incredible. I'll never forget any of this! Thank you all! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/MegplT4y7B — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 14, 2022

Gary Lineker teased Alan Shearer.

Kammy was in the oxygen chamber.

6 enjoyable days working on The Games 🥳 Back in the Oxygen chamber today 😷 as the recovery continues 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/X2SfnzeTeC — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 14, 2022

Michael Owen loves the FA Cup.

My favourite football day of the year. #FACupFinal — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) May 14, 2022

Cricket

Joe Root hit a century for Yorkshire.

Stuart Broad had other things on his mind.

Jonny Bairstow enjoyed himself.

KP again discussed county cricket.

By franchising county cricket, every franchise has the responsibility to have a high performance academy for that region and also takes ownership of the 2/3 counties it gets its players from. Those players continue playing in the 18 team system… 👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 14, 2022

Why are some of you against franchising CC? Don’t reply using words like, money, loyalty or tradition/history! I want cricket reasons as to why it would harm Englands Test team? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 14, 2022

A journo once wrote, that I was an annoying alarm clock that kept going off to early for the ECB. And this was when I was pushing for ENG players to have everything they have now in their schedules around IPL, resting etc…The alarm may be sounding atm about county cricket! 👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 14, 2022

Tennis

Genie Bouchard brings good luck.

Went to @F1 with @redbullracing they won, @MiamiHEAT gave me a jersey they won, then watched the @FlaPanthers and they won. Coincidence? I think not 😂 pic.twitter.com/wuZ2xDXMac — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) May 14, 2022

Boxing

Brutal!

MMA

Conor McGregor was with the boss.

Snooker

The Rocket practised.

Athletics

Dina was in good spirits.

Darts

Business time for Michael Van Gerwen.

I love Prague as a city, just been for some really nice food but now it’s business time. Heading to the venue shortly and I have a job to do. Thank you for all the messages since Thursday 💚💚 #UsedSoft pic.twitter.com/FvsxxfmSzF — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) May 14, 2022