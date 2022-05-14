Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he was never swayed by Arsenal rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he was never swayed by Arsenal rumours

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 10.31pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was linked with the Arsenal job earlier in his career (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was linked with the Arsenal job earlier in his career (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe will lead Newcastle into Premier League battle with Arsenal on Monday evening insisting he was never swayed by being linked with the Gunners earlier in his career.

The 44-year-old found himself at the centre of speculation that he could replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium back in 2016 having also been touted as a candidate for the England job during his time as Bournemouth boss.

Howe, who played down the suggestions at the time, revealed he was never close to doing so as he concentrated on his mission at a club he led from League Two into the Premier League.

He said: “At the time, I didn’t crave going to a top club. I loved being Bournemouth manager. I turned down numerous offers because I was happy, happy on and off the pitch.

“I was at a club that was very, very special to me with my history at the club, so I loved everything about being Bournemouth manager and I wasn’t looking to move.

“I was very content to stay and develop the club where I was allowed time to develop every part of the club.

“Moving was not part of what I wanted to do. I knew eventually there was a time when I would leave, but it wasn’t on my short-term agenda.”

Howe’s second spell in charge at Bournemouth, where he spent the bulk of his playing career, came to an end after almost eight years during the summer of 2020 in the wake of relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

He took time out of the game before accepting his current role in November last year, and has significantly enhanced his reputation since by steering Newcastle to safety with two games to spare after a dreadful start to the season.

The Magpies entertain Arsenal having lost to Liverpool and Manchester City in their last two games, but they are just two points adrift of their best points tally of 45 since they returned to the top flight in 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier