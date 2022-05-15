Tam Courts feels steady improvement led to finishing season on a high note

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tam Courts feels steady improvement led to finishing season on a high note

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 10.03am
Tam Courts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tam Courts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tam Courts believes his Dundee United squad have improved week on week to end the season on a high note.

A 2–1 win over Ross County, coupled with Motherwell getting thrashed by Celtic, means the Tangerines finished fourth in the league table, sending them into the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The race for Europe was in the balance between United, County and Motherwell when the league split, but wins over both of their rivals and a draw against champions Celtic meant that Courts’ side finished top of that mini-league.

As far as he was concerned, there was never any reason to panic with plenty of confidence in the Tannadice Park outfit that they could get the job done.

“It was a very good end to the season,” Courts said.

“We knew a couple of weeks ago that, depending on the different permutations, all roads were going to lead to Dingwall.

“It was something we were quite relaxed about, we were looking forward to it, and considering we’ve beaten Motherwell and Ross County and drawn with Celtic, we knew we were in with a good chance of finishing in the top four.

“That’s what we’ve done, so it’s a really big achievement.

“Once we secured the top six, the players relax a little bit. There were seven teams competing to get into the top six, and then there were Celtic, Rangers and Hearts, but I feel like we’ve got better over the last couple of weeks.

“Today was all about the players – their performance at big times sent the fanbase home very happy, so I’m proud of that as well.”

For Ross County boss Malky Mackay, Europe was already an impossibility by the time United came to Dingwall, so he made seven changes to his starting 11 to give some younger and fringe members of his squad minutes.

“Had that game been in the middle of the season, we might have been seeing that out in the last five or 10 minutes instead of going for it,” Mackay reasoned.

“I thought it was important to get Matty Wright and Adam MacKinnon on, Ross
Munro too. I thought Ben Paton was fantastic in midfield, so I’m delighted for him as well.

“It was great to get Josh Sims on the pitch. Him and Harry (Paton) came on and really excited the fans for half an hour there.

“With a pre-season behind him, Josh is going to be a star for us I think.”

