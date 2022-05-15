‘Sheer hard work’ helped Celtic regain Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Sheer hard work’ helped Celtic regain Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 10.05am
No secret to success says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou insisted Celtic’s success was built on “sheer hard work” as he reflected on their cinch Premiership triumph of 2021-22.

The Hoops had clinched the title on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at Dundee United and picked up the trophy following their 6-0 thrashing of Motherwell at Parkhead on Saturday.

The former Australia manager, who has also won the League Cup in his first season at Celtic, watched Kyogo Furuhashi and substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis both score twice while David Turnbull and Portuguese winger Jota also netted in the rout.

Postecoglou said: “There is no secret. I tell the players every day that the magic that happens out there is sheer hard work every day.

“Respecting each other, pushing each other and respecting who you work alongside. It is sweat and tears and pushing yourself all the time.

“It is easy to say, but to be willing to do it on a daily basis, it is the only way you can make something special.

“This group have done that. They have been committed to a cause and we wanted to play our football a certain way.

“We have stuck to that and it was our roadmap to success and it meant that in the early days there was some tough times, especially in Europe. We got slapped a couple of times but we didn’t change our approach and we bore the fruit on Sunday.

“We could have coasted but we put six past our opponents and played the kind of football that this football club and supporters want to see.”

Captain Callum McGregor also noted the benefits of working hard from the start of the season even when results initially were inconsistent.

The Scotland midfielder said: “You always have to go through difficult moments, especially when you are building a team.

“Everyone at the start of the season was giving us two or three years to build a team but I spoke right at the start and said if we had that mentality within the group we would never achieve anything.

“This club demands success and the reality is that after six weeks we were under pressure.

“That tells you what the expectation is and we knew that exactly. The pleasing thing is you could see everybody was hungry to do well and then we just had to fine tune it, build performances and togetherness within the team.

“I saw early on that we had recruited winners, guys who wanted to do well and others who experienced last year and didn’t want it again.

“That drove the standards and everything we do in training and what you saw out there on Sunday was the end product of all that hard work and sacrifice.”

