Aberdeen draw with St Mirren in Andrew Considine’s final game of 18-year spell

Aberdeen and St Mirren played out a dreary end-of-season draw in the cinch Premiership as the curtain came down on Andrew Considine’s lengthy Dons career.

The defender was given a guard of honour and the captain’s armband as he led Aberdeen out, 18 years to the day since his debut for the club.

But his swansong was cut short through injury shortly after the interval, with the entirety of Pittodrie rising to applaud the departing veteran.

The home side started brightly, with Lewis Ferguson influential in their early play.

The Scotland midfielder fired a left-footed shot over the crossbar in the early stages after a strong run from Ross McCrorie down the right created the chance.

Soon after, this time on his right foot, Ferguson had another effort after a St Mirren clearance fell to him, but goalkeeper Jak Alnwick tipped the effort over the crossbar.

From the resultant corner, Considine saw a low shot blocked.

St Mirren’s best opening of the first half fell to defender Marcus Fraser, but his header from a Scott Tanser free-kick was easily held by Joe Lewis.

Ferguson was again in the thick of the action for the home side just after the half-hour when he exchanged passes with Marley Watkins before firing over the crossbar.

Connor Barron saw a low shot pushed round the post by Alnwick before McCrorie had the ball in the net from the resultant corner, but the effort was ruled out off for a handball.

The Dons were awarded a spot-kick on the stroke of half-time when Connor McCarthy was deemed by referee Don Robertson to have handled a David Bates back post header, but the decision was overruled after consultation with the assistant, much to the chagrin of the home side.

After Considine made way, Buddies defender Richard Tait would also be forced off through injury moments later, and the second half never really got going.

Veteran Dons winger Jonny Hayes stung the palms of Alnwick with a fierce drive in a rare effort at goal, but Vicente Besuijen was unable to react to turn home the loose ball.

The flow was broken up by a number of substitutions, including the introduction of Dons youngster Liam Harvey.

Harvey saw a back-post header saved by Alnwick with five minute remaining, after a cross from fellow sub Matty Kennedy.

That sparked a flurry of activity in front of the St Mirren goal with Declan Gallagher, who had replaced Considine, also seeing a header turned behind, but ultimately the game was destined to end goalless.