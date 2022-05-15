Andy Murray to miss French Open and start preparations for Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray to miss French Open and start preparations for Wimbledon

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 2.41pm
Andy Murray will focus on building up to Wimbledon (Ian Walton/AELTC Pool)
Andy Murray will focus on building up to Wimbledon (Ian Walton/AELTC Pool)

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open and will focus on building up to Wimbledon.

The Scot, who turned 35 on Sunday, said in February he would skip the whole clay-court season but then changed his mind and took a wild card into last week’s Madrid Open.

He produced some of his best form since hip surgery to reach the third round, beating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov before having to pull out of what would have been a first clash with Novak Djokovic since 2017 because of illness.

He remained in the Roland Garros draw and it appeared Murray, who has reunited with coach Ivan Lendl, could opt to play in the year’s second grand slam after all, but he has now pulled out and is sticking to his original plan.

Quite where Murray will play on grass remains to be seen, though, as the tennis world waits for decisions from the ATP and WTA on how to respond to Wimbledon and the Lawn Tennis Association’s banning of Russian and Belarusian players from this summer’s tournaments.

The removal of all ranking points is very much on the table and would severely affect the tour events in particular.

Murray had talked about potentially playing in the Surbiton Trophy, a second-tier Challenger event in London beginning on May 30, before heading to Stuttgart for the ATP tournament the following week.

In 2017 he signed a deal to compete at Queen’s Club for the duration of his career.

