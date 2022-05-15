Carlos Corberan happy to have home advantage for winner-takes-all Luton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Corberan happy to have home advantage for winner-takes-all Luton clash

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 2.53pm
Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan insists his players know exactly what is at stake in their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final clash with Luton (Tim Goode/PA)
Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan insists he does not have to tell his players what is at stake as they prepare for a do-or-die battle with Luton to preserve their Premier League dream.

The Terriers returned from Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship semi-final first leg with the Hatters at Kenilworth Road all square at 1-1.

But as he and his players attempted to negotiate the quick turnaround between games, Corberan was adamant no-one within the camp needed reminding of the prize which is up for grabs.

He told the club’s official website: “They know. They know we have 90 minutes where we need to beat Luton to continue in the play-offs.

“(On Friday) it was important that if we couldn’t win, we didn’t lose and go into the home leg with the possibility that if we win the game, we’ll progress.”

Daniel Sinani gave the visitors a 12th-minute lead in the first leg, but Sonny Bradley levelled before the break to ensure there is nothing between the sides going into the return in West Yorkshire.

Corberan is well aware of how important home advantage could be, but is expecting an equally tight encounter at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He said: “It was a demanding game, but we were expecting that. If you play a play-off and you don’t expect a demanding game, you are totally wrong.

“Now we are going to have another demanding game at home where the pitch is a little bit bigger and we have our own fans.

“But I expect the demands and the challenges to produce another equal and balanced game.”

Corberan will hope to have on-loan Chelsea defender Levi Colwill back at his disposal after he was limited to the role of unused substitute at Luton following an illness which caused him to miss training during the early part of last week.

He lost Ollie Turton to injury at half-time in the game – Spaniard Pipa took his place – but is yet to rule him out of the second leg.

Corberan said: “It’s too early to know about Turton. Let’s see what the injury is and how many days he needs to recover.

“Levi Colwill is fine, but he couldn’t make the full week of training because he felt unwell at the start of the week.”

