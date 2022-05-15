Jim Goodwin questions refereeing decisions in Aberdeen’s draw with St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin questions refereeing decisions in Aberdeen’s draw with St Mirren

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 3.01pm
Jim Goodwin was not happy with the referee (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was frustrated by refereeing decisions that went against his side in their 0-0 cinch Premiership draw with St Mirren.

The Dons had a Ross McCrorie goal disallowed in the first half and were also awarded a penalty before referee Don Robertson reversed the decision after conversation with his linesman.

Goodwin said “I thought we played OK in spells. We had the ball in the net legitimately from a corner. There’s no way in the world there’s a foul and how the referee came to the conclusion he did is beyond me.

“The penalty incident, I could maybe have understood if the assistant had overruled the referee for a push in the back, but he’s said the ball hit Scott Tanser on the head which is baffling.

“(St Mirren goalkeeper) Jak Alnwick made a couple of good saves as well, so I felt we were in complete control.

“It’s a frustrating afternoon once again. We’ve played well without having the killer instinct in front of goal. Today we did, but refereeing mistakes cost us.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson highlighted his side’s recent good form defensively as a platform to build on looking forward.

The Buddies have notched four clean sheets in their last four games, and although they will lose goalkeeper Alnwick, Robinson was full of praise.

“We’ve been really well organised and hard to break down,” he said. “I think it’s the first time since 2011 we’ve kept four consecutive clean sheets.

“The template is there defensively and we know what we need to do in the summer in terms of building on the core of the players that are remaining here, and adding pace and creativity.

“Jak has been very good for the club, and I believe we are replacing him with a like-for-like replacement. Players like him are difficult to replace, but everybody is replaceable and we will do so.”

