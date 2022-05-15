Luton will throw everything at Huddersfield in second leg – Sonny Bradley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luton will throw everything at Huddersfield in second leg – Sonny Bradley

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 3.15pm
Sonny Bradley insists Luton will give everything to secure a Wembley place (Leila Coker/PA)
Sonny Bradley insists Luton will give everything to secure a Wembley place (Leila Coker/PA)

Skipper Sonny Bradley has urged Luton to “throw everything at it” as they attempt to edge past Huddersfield and into the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

The Hatters head for the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday evening having emerged from Friday’s first leg with a 1-1 draw – a result with which the Terriers will have been the happier.

However, Bradley is convinced tired bodies and minds will be forgotten as he and his team-mates look to book a trip to Wembley to fight for a place in next season’s Premier League.

He told the club’s official website: “I think they probably think it is in their hands a little bit going to their ground, but we believe in ourselves, we are backing ourselves and we’re one win away now from the national stadium.

“It’s one big game on Monday and I’m sure everyone will try their best to make themselves available. We will turn up and throw everything at it.”

Luton’s promotion charge under Nathan Jones has been little short of remarkable after last season’s 12th-placed finish.

They went into the play-offs having lost only two of their last 11 games – one a humbling 7-0 defeat by champions Fulham earlier this month but, perhaps more significantly, a 2-0 loss at Huddersfield on April 11.

That helped Carlos Corberan’s men secure third place as Luton ended the regular season in sixth, seven points behind them.

However, they head north confident they can prevail after bouncing back from Daniel Sinani’s early strike at Kenilworth Road through Bradley’s equaliser before weathering something of a storm after the break.

Bradley said: “We got the goal, had a couple of chances and we could have gone two or three up.

“Second half, they had a lot of the ball, they controlled the game a little bit in the second half, but they didn’t have a great deal of chances. I don’t think (goalkeeper) Matt (Ingram) had too many saves to make, if any.

“It was a very competitive game – they finished third in the league for a reason. We are very aware they are a good team.”

