Craig Halkett and John Souttar could be fit for Hearts in Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Craig Halkett and John Souttar could be fit for Hearts in Scottish Cup final

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 3.55pm
John Souttar returned to action on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
John Souttar returned to action on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Robbie Neilson has declared Craig Halkett and John Souttar to be realistic options for selection in next Saturday’s Scottish Cup final after they returned to action in the 3-1 cinch Premiership defeat at home to Rangers.

The Tynecastle side have been ravaged by injuries over the past month, with most of the focus surrounding whether or not their key defensive duo would be available to face the Ibrox side at Hampden.

Souttar had been sidelined since the start of March with an ankle issue, while Halkett was carried off in the semi-final win over Hibernian with a similar injury.

Souttar came on for the last 22 minutes of Saturday’s final Premiership match against Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s team, while Halkett joined him for the closing 15 minutes, giving Neilson confidence that they can both start the showpiece match at Hampden.

“It was great to get them back on,” said the Jambos boss. “You can see that rustiness there. But it was brilliant to have them there and you can see the level coming up when they come on. It’s just about that fitness now, can we get them there for the final.”

Asked if both players could be deemed realistic options to start the final, Neilson said: “Yeah, 100 per cent. We’ve got a bounce game here on Tuesday. They’ll get some game time in that and then we’ll make a decision after that.”

While Halkett and Souttar returned to action, Hearts suffered a fresh blow against Rangers as top scorer Liam Boyce limped off with a groin strain. Neilson is likely to know more about the striker’s availability for the final by the time he faces the media on Monday lunchtime.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier