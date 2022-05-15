Yeovil secure positive final league position with last-day victory at Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yeovil achieved a 12th-placed finish in the Vanarama National League thanks to a 1-0 win over Altrincham at the J Davidson Stadium.

Town hit the front just over a quarter of an hour in courtesy of Tommy Knowles when he picked up a pass from Sonny Blu Lo-Everton before cutting back and slotting into the bottom corner.

Altrincham could have had an equaliser after the break when Ryan Colclough almost picked out Marcus Dinanga in the box but the Yeovil defence cleared before the striker could finish.

Yeovil searched for a second and almost had one late on when Adi Yussuf was through on goal before Ben Pringle heroically got back to nick the ball away.

Again, the visitors had a late chance to seal it through Lo-Everton but he could only fire over the crossbar as Yeovil picked up three points to finish their season on a high note.