Wealdstone sign off on season with second straight victory

Wealdstone finished their Vanarama National League campaign with two successive victories thanks to a 3-1 win over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

Both sides had little to play for coming into the game but it was the visitors who hit the front in the 14th minute when Connor McAvoy rose highest from an Aaron Henry corner to nod them in front.

The Shots equalised just before the half-hour mark with a superb solo effort from Jayden Harris as he had the beating of several Wealdstone players before coolly slotting home to bring his side level.

The visitors regained their advantage with 69 minutes on the clock when Charles Clayden’s low cross found Josh Umerah, who spun and finished into the bottom corner for his 17th goal of the campaign.

Wealdstone sealed all three points with a third in stoppage time when Ira Jackson Jr placed it into the net from a Charlie Cooper pass.