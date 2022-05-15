Wrexham set for play-offs after losing at Dagenham on final day of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham will compete in the National League play-offs after losing 3-0 against Dagenham on the final day of the regular season.

The Dragons finished second in the league – six points behind Stockport, who cemented automatic promotion with a 2-0 win over Halifax – while the Daggers finished one point outside the play-off places in eighth.

Both sides had chances in the early stages of the game when Paul Mullin tested Elliot Justham, and Christian Dibble made a good save to deny Brandon Comley.

Dagenham opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half when Junior Morias slotted home from close range.

Ollie Palmer had a chance to equalise but was denied by Justham before Will Wright forced Dibble into a save from a menacing free-kick.

Paul McCallum doubled the hosts’ lead in the 81st minute, firing home from Myles Weston’s cross, and Matt Robinson made absolutely sure of the points with a 90th-minute volley.