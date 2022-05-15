Sam Kerr’s double means double delight for Blues By Press Association May 15 2022, 5.25pm Updated: May 15 2022, 5.51pm Chelsea lifted their second trophy in a week with Sam Kerr’s extra-time winner clinching the Women’s FA Cup (John Walton/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]