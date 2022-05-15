Spireites make sure of play-off place with draw against Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield had their spot in the Vanarama National League play-offs confirmed after a 0-0 draw with Woking.

The draw ensured the Spireites finished seventh in the league, while Woking finished in 15th.

Chesterfield had a chance in the opening 20 minutes when James Kellermann had a chance, but David Longe-King did well to block the effort.

They came close again with 10 minutes to go in the first half when Jeff King picked out Saidou Khan, but his header hit the bar.

Woking had a chance of their own minutes later when Max Kretzschmar found Inih Effiong, but his shot was well-saved by Scott Loach.

The Cardinals had a chance 20 minutes after the break when Effiong nearly stabbed home at the back post.

Craig Ross made two good stops to deny Chesterfield, denying a long-range effort from Danny Rowe before saving the rebound from Liam Mandeville.