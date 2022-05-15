Bromley end on a high with thumping win at Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley finished their season in style with a 4-2 victory over Barnet at The Hive.

The hosts drew first blood in the 10th minute when Ryan De Havilland played in Dan Powell and he lofted the ball into the net, but their lead was short-lived as Bromley equalised just two minutes later when Mason Bloomfield tapped in from close range.

The visitors found themselves 3-1 up early in the second half. Louis Dennis slotted into the bottom corner to make it 2-1, before Ali-Al Hammadi made it 3-1.

Ben Richards-Everton breathed new life into the game when he headed home De Havilland’s corner in the 72nd minute.

But any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Michael Cheek’s low drilled finish made it 4-2 as Bromley ended their campaign with a first win in four games.