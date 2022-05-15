Callum Roberts effort enough as Notts County head into play-offs on back of win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County head into the National League play-offs in winning form after ending the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Maidenhead.

The only goal of the game came from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, with Callum Roberts picking himself up after being fouled to convert.

It was a deserved goal for the forward, who was a thorn in Maidenhead’s side all afternoon.

County will take on Grimsby at Meadow Lane on May 23 in a one-off eliminator to try to secure a place in the play-off semi-finals.