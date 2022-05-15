Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets hat-trick as Grimsby held in eight-game thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored a hat-trick in an eight-goal thriller as Grimsby and Eastleigh drew 4-4 in the National League.

A late penalty from Tyrone Barnett rescued a point for the Spitfires, while the Mariners will now compete in the National League play-offs after finishing sixth.

Jordan Maguire-Drew was causing problems for Eastleigh and scored the opener in the 31st minute, finding the bottom corner.

Grimsby doubled their lead after being awarded a penalty in the 44th minute and Dieseruvwe slotted home from the spot.

Danny Whitehall pulled one back for the hosts 10 minutes after the break, tucking the ball into the bottom corner and Sam Smart equalised just two minutes later.

Dieseruvwe got his second of the game on the hour mark, but Jake Hesketh levelled again in the 71st minute, smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Former Sheffield Wednesday youth player Dieseruvwe completed his hat-trick in the 87th minute before the Spitfires were awarded a penalty in stoppage time and Barnett smashed home to snatch a point.