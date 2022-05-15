Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets hat-trick as Grimsby held in eight-game thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets hat-trick as Grimsby held in eight-game thriller

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 5.45pm
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored a hat-trick as Eastleigh and Grimsby drew 4-4 (Nick Potts/PA)
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored a hat-trick in an eight-goal thriller as Grimsby and Eastleigh drew 4-4 in the National League.

A late penalty from Tyrone Barnett rescued a point for the Spitfires, while the Mariners will now compete in the National League play-offs after finishing sixth.

Jordan Maguire-Drew was causing problems for Eastleigh and scored the opener in the 31st minute, finding the bottom corner.

Grimsby doubled their lead after being awarded a penalty in the 44th minute and Dieseruvwe slotted home from the spot.

Danny Whitehall pulled one back for the hosts 10 minutes after the break, tucking the ball into the bottom corner and Sam Smart equalised just two minutes later.

Dieseruvwe got his second of the game on the hour mark, but Jake Hesketh levelled again in the 71st minute, smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Former Sheffield Wednesday youth player Dieseruvwe completed his hat-trick in the 87th minute before the Spitfires were awarded a penalty in stoppage time and Barnett smashed home to snatch a point.

