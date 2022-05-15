5 things we learned from Sunday’s Premier League action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was drama at both ends of the Premier League table with Man City pegged back in the title race and Leeds claiming what could be a pivotal stoppage-time goal in their pursuit of survival.

Tottenham also took a big step towards a top-four finish and Everton’s hopes of beating relegation were dealt a blow.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the penultimate weekend of the campaign.

Quadruple still on?

FULL-TIME West Ham 2-2 Man City Lukasz Fabianski denies Man City victory after saving a late Riyad Mahrez penalty #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/ldfC38i4k0 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 15, 2022

A day after Liverpool claimed FA Cup success at Wembley, leaders Man City dropped points following a 2-2 draw at West Ham. Victory for Pep Guardiola’s side in the capital would have put them six points clear and, with their superior goal difference, on the brink of the title but Jarrod Bowen’s brace coupled with a late Riyad Mahrez penalty being saved means the Reds’ quadruple hopes are still alive. If they beat Southampton and Wolves this week and old captain Steven Gerrard can stop Man City at the Etihad on Sunday, the title will be back at Anfield.

Noble bows out at home

It was an emotional occasion at the London Stadium with West Ham captain Mark Noble involved in his final home fixture for his boyhood club. After he received a standing ovation before kick-off and fans put up a tifo display that showed his name and number, the skipper was introduced with 13 minutes left and contributed towards holding leaders Man City to a point. His duties did not end at full-time though with the Hammers great completing his post-match ritual of sweeping the dressing room floor at West Ham for one final time.

Kane spot-on again

Harry Kane’s second penalty of the week helped Tottenham to a crucial win over Burnley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The top-four picture is another scenario which will go down to the final-day. After beating Arsenal on Thursday, Spurs backed it up with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley. It required a Harry Kane spot-kick in first-half stoppage time to see off the relegation-threatened Clarets and increase the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s young team, who visit Newcastle on Monday. Only a win will keep Champions League qualification in the Gunners’ hands.

Pascal’s precious point

With Burnley defeated earlier in the day, Leeds knew they could move out of the bottom three with a positive result at home to Brighton. Going behind after 21 minutes was not the start they wanted but Jesse Marsch’s charges did not let up and Pascal Struijk headed home in added time to send Elland Road wild. The point took them above Burnley and could be massive come the end of the season.

Toffees still in a sticky situation

After events at Tottenham and Leeds, Everton could have guaranteed survival with three points but a dramatic clash occurred at Goodison Park and Brentford claimed a 3-2 win. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s early goal was quickly overshadowed by a red card to Jarrad Branthwaite and while Richarlison put the Toffees back in front before the break, the visitors claimed the five-goal thriller after two second-half strikes, with Salomon Rondon also sent off late on for the hosts. Frank Lampard’s side can make sure of safety with a win over Crystal Palace on Thursday but if they don’t, their fate will go to the last day.