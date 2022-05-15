Money not the reason for Newcastle’s survival – Eddie Howe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Money not the reason for Newcastle’s survival – Eddie Howe

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 10.31pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has insisted money alone has not saved the Magpies (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has insisted money alone has not saved the Magpies (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has hit back at claims that Newcastle have bought their way out of Premier League relegation trouble.

The Magpies, bankrolled by Amanda Staveley’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed consortium, invested more than £90million in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes, as well as loan signing Matt Targett, in January.

A run of 10 wins in 14 league outings in the immediate aftermath of those new arrivals saw the club climb clear of the bottom three, leaving supporters energised by Mike Ashley’s departure dreaming of what might be while critics suggested salvation was inevitable given their spending power.

However, on the eve of Monday night’s clash with Arsenal, Howe said: “The easy thing is to talk about money. It is not what has got us here.

“January helped massively and the money helped the team, and the players who came in made a huge difference. But I don’t think it was the reason we did very well.

“You look at the St James’ Park atmosphere again, a crowd in a place where they are proud of the team and seeing a team giving everything to try and win a game.

“It has been great to see and experience. It has been electric and the crowd has helped us get points. A key part of the future is to try to keep that dynamic as strong as it is now.”

For all that Burn, Targett, Wood and in particular Guimaraes have made major impacts – Trippier did too before a fractured metatarsal sidelined him after just five appearances – the improvement individually in some of the men they joined at St James’ Park and collectively as a team has been marked under Howe.

Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Ryan Fraser and spectacularly Joelinton have all performed admirably to dispel the myth that money alone has made the difference.

Howe said: “I want the players to get the credit for their performances. The team has come together and fought for every point, and I don’t think money gives you that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier