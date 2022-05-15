Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in no mood to settle for fifth place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in no mood to settle for fifth place

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 10.31pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in no mood to settle for fifth place (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in no mood to settle for fifth place (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is refusing to accept that a top-five Premier League finish would represent success as he targets Champions League qualification.

The Gunners travel to Newcastle on Monday evening for their penultimate game of the season locked in a battle for fourth place with neighbours Tottenham, who kept up the heat by following up Thursday’s 3-0 north London derby triumph with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.

However, asked if fifth would be something to celebrate, Arteta was unequivocal.

He said: “No. We want to be playing in the Champions League, and that’s the end. We’ve come so far.

“It’s in our hands and we want to now capitalise on that and the excitement and the opportunity’s there, and we will really want to go for it.”

The trip to St James’ Park, where the Magpies have secured their top-flight status despite losing to top two Liverpool and Manchester City in their last two games, is followed by a final-day home clash with Everton.

Arsenal have not finished in the top four since they ended the 2015-16 season as runners-up, and have had to make do with eighth in each of the last two campaigns.

That said, Arteta is adamant his players should relish the opportunity to take the club back into European football’s big time.

He said: “It’s not pressure, it’s excitement, and this is what we have built over the last few months. And as I said, top four is the target. Now, it’s in our hands, and we want to deliver that.”

Arteta faces something of a selection headache at the back with Rob Holding suspended as a result of his red card in the derby and Ben White and Gabriel both battling injury.

But asked if he would have taken the current situation at the beginning of the season, the manager said: “Absolutely, yes. It is a good place to be.

“As I said, it is in our hands. We have done a lot in the past few months to be in this position, so let’s go for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier