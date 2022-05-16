Former British number one Laura Robson announces retirement from tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Former British number one Laura Robson announces retirement from tennis

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 9.13am
Laura Robson has admitted defeat in her efforts to return to tennis (Adam Davy/PA)
Laura Robson has admitted defeat in her efforts to return to tennis (Adam Davy/PA)

Former teen star Laura Robson has announced her retirement from tennis following three hip operations.

The 28-year-old was thrust into the spotlight aged 14 when she won the girls’ title at Wimbledon and she peaked in the top 30 while still a teenager but has been hampered by injury for most of the last decade.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the former British number one said: “I went through every possibility of rehab and of surgery.

“I had another hip surgery and probably did the best rehab block of my life – I went to all the best specialists and had some incredible people that I was working with just to get me back on court – and then the second time I hit, I just knew.

“It feels weird to say out loud, but I’m done, I’m retired. I’ve sort of known that for a while because of what I was told by the doctors last year, but I think it just took me so long to say it to myself, which is why it took me so long to say it officially.”

With her natural ball-striking ability and big-match mentality, Robson was quickly marked out for stardom and rose swiftly through the senior ranks, reaching the fourth round at the US Open in 2012 and winning an Olympic silver medal in mixed doubles with Andy Murray.

The following season she reached the last 16 at Wimbledon and achieved her highest ranking of 27.

Laura Robson won a silver medal with Andy Murray at the 2012 Olympics
Laura Robson won a silver medal with Andy Murray at the 2012 Olympics (Lewis Whyld/PA)

But a wrist injury began to trouble her later in 2013 and kept her out for most of the next two years. She returned in 2016 but did not manage to recapture the same form she had showed in her teenage years and was unable to climb back into the top 100.

Her hip problems came to the fore in 2018 and she underwent surgery before returning briefly the following year, with her final match coming in Sunderland in April 2019.

Robson went under the knife again later that year and for a third time last January and has now admitted defeat in her efforts to continue her tennis career.

Laura Robson shot to fame by winning the girls' title at Wimbledon aged 14
Laura Robson shot to fame by winning the girls’ title at Wimbledon aged 14 (PA)

“I think overall I’m a much nicer person from going through all of that,” said the 28-year-old, who has carved out a new career in TV and radio. “If I keep looking back and thinking ‘what if’, then I can’t move forward.

“I think I’m always going to have the feeling that I could have done more, unfortunately. I feel like if I had just had another year or two of being healthy, I don’t know what I could have achieved.

“But I’m really proud of the Olympics, of playing Fed Cup – playing for your country in any way was always one of my favourite weeks of the year – and I think playing Wimbledon and the US Open the time that I did well, I will have those memories forever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier