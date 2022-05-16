Jack Grealish looks forward to Manchester City’s day of destiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Grealish looks forward to Manchester City’s day of destiny

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 10.37am
Jack Grealish scored in the 2-2 draw at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Jack Grealish cannot wait to take on his former club and try to secure a first Premier League winners’ medal.

The winger, who joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100million last summer, faces his old side in next Sunday’s title decider.

City know a victory will be enough to clinch a fourth crown in five years no matter what Liverpool do in their last two matches.

“You want to make it as easy as you can for yourselves,” Grealish told the cub website.

“We have a great home record, all our fans will be behind us, it will be a great day. Fingers crossed we can go and get the win.

“It just had to be against Aston Villa, didn’t it? It doesn’t matter about me and it doesn’t matter who we play against.

“We will try to get all three points. It’ll be different for me, I’ve never had that before, to play for a game to win (a title). I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait.”

Grealish has endured a difficult first season with City but he grabbed his third Premier League goal of the campaign, and his first away from home, in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at West Ham.

“About time, isn’t it? I just try to score goals,” he added. “The manager tells me (to) keep getting into the box.

“I hit the target. I’ve scored quite a few goals at that ground in my career, hopefully I can play there more often.”

City were trailing to Jarrod Bowen’s first-half double when Grealish halved the deficit, and they drew level through a Vladimir Coufal own goal.

Pep Guardiola’s side could have won a topsy-turvy match but Riyad Mahrez saw a late penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Aston Villa v West Ham United – Premier League – Villa Park
Lukasz Fabianski denied Riyad Mahrez from the penalty spot (Nick Potts/PA)

The match was retiring Hammers skipper Mark Noble’s last at home and there were emotional scenes before and after.

The 35-year-old midfielder came on for the last 20 minutes but there was no sentiment involved.

“We agreed that we wouldn’t do that at all,” said Noble. “It was only in the best interests of the football team and West Ham, so Kevin Nolan came out to me at half-time and said ‘the gaffer is going to need you at about 70 minutes’.

“And thank you to Lukasz for a fantastic penalty save at the end because it made the day that bit more special.”

