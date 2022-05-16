Roy Hodgson: Some Watford players have felt a lack of support from team-mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Roy Hodgson: Some Watford players have felt a lack of support from team-mates

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 11.37am
Roy Hodgson admits some of Watford’s squad feel they “haven’t had enough support” from certain team-mates during their miserable relegation season.

The Hornets, whose immediate return to the Championship was confirmed last weekend, were thrashed 5-1 by Leicester in their final home game of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster claimed after Sunday’s humiliation that “no manager in the world” could have kept the club in the top-flight.

Hodgson, who is Watford’s third coach this term following the sackings of Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri, revealed there has been division within the camp but refused to fully point the finger at underperforming players.

“You can never blame anything totally on the players,” said the 74-year-old, who will be replaced by incoming boss Rob Edwards following next weekend’s visit to Chelsea.

“A football club is an amalgam of many things. Players, of course, are the most important in a way, after the ownership and the people who make decisions at the top. And the manager comes somewhere in that amalgam.

“I wouldn’t like to blame it totally on the players, no. I think that probably the reason for failure perhaps needs to be analysed a bit more closely, in a bit more depth. But I understand what Ben is saying.

“It is, to some extent, the feeling amongst a certain group of the players that they haven’t had enough support from some of the others.

“So I understand that Ben, who is an honest guy, feels that it was important to make that point.

“I can only say I understand what he’s saying or where he’s coming from. But I’m not prepared to say it myself.”

Watford, who were without a host of first-team players due to injury against the Foxes, began brightly and took the lead through Joao Pedro’s deflected finish.

But the second-bottom Hornets slipped to a record-equalling 15th top-flight home defeat of the season after a catalogue of errors allowed Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes to each score twice following James Maddison’s leveller.

Edwards, who led Forest Green to the League Two title this term, was unveiled ahead of kick-off.

Hodgson opted for caution when asked about the size of the task facing the 39-year-old.

“You’ll have to ask him that one,” he said.

“I think that if I started making comments about those things, I’m going to be accused of either bigging things up or breaking things down, I don’t want to do that.

“There’s no doubt that we are not short of individuals who have got some sort of talent and some sort of ability.

“His job is going to be to form them into a winning team.”

Ninth-placed Leicester, who reached the last four of the Europa Conference League this season, travel to Chelsea on Thursday before finishing at home to Southampton.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: “We want to keep fighting to finish well and put a marker down for next year.

“A top-10 finish and a semi-final of a European competition is still a really good season for Leicester City when you consider the competition we have in the league.”

