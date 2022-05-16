Plenty at stake at the top and bottom as Premier League enters the home straight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Plenty at stake at the top and bottom as Premier League enters the home straight

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.05pm
Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard have plenty at stake (Adam Davy/Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard have plenty at stake (Adam Davy/Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 2021-22 Premier League season comes to a conclusion this week – with the title, survival and European qualification all on the line.

There are matches on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday night before the campaign concludes on Sunday afternoon.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is at stake at both ends of the table.

City in title driving seat

Manchester City have the destiny of the championship still in their own hands, despite being held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham, where they missed a second-half penalty.

FA Cup winners Liverpool travel to Southampton on Tuesday night looking to cut the deficit down to just a point heading into the final game.

Defeat at St Mary’s, though, would see City crowned champions once again, with a fourth title in the past five seasons.

A draw would also all but mathematically rule the Reds out of contention given City’s superior goal difference.

The champagne could well be on ice when City host Aston Villa on Sunday.

Liverpool will finish the domestic campaign at home to Wolves before then turning attention to the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Survival battle going to the wire

Everton players show their dejection after defeat by Brentford
How costly will Everton’s defeat at home to Brentford prove? (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton missed the chance to secure their top flight status after Brentford came from behind to win 3-2 at Goodison Park, where the Toffees finished with nine men.

Frank Lampard’s side have another opportunity to guarantee safety, by beating Crystal Palace at home on Thursday evening.

Burnley are now back in the bottom three, a point behind Leeds, but also have a match in hand, which is at Aston Villa on Thursday.

Leeds edged into 17th place after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser against Brighton.

However, with just one game left to play, Jesse Marsch’s men are now relying on other results to determine their fate.

The final set of fixtures see Everton head to Arsenal, Leeds at Brentford and Burnley host Newcastle.

North London duo in Champions League scrap

Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Burnley saw them move two points above rivals Arsenal into fourth place.

The Gunners, though, can secure Champions League football for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign if they win their final two matches – at Newcastle on Monday night and then at home to Everton.

Spurs can capitalise on any slip-up when they head to relegated Norwich on the final afternoon.

Chelsea will have to pick themselves up from their FA Cup final defeat for Thursday’s league game against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

Victory would mathematically confirm a place in the top four – although dropping out of contention altogether seems unlikely. The Blues host relegated Watford on the final day.

Europa calling

While it might not be the Champions League both clubs had been hoping for, Manchester United and West Ham will be in Europe again next season.

The Red Devils sit sixth, two points ahead of the Irons, and can confirm their place in the Europa League with victory at Crystal Palace.

However, should they not win and West Ham do at Brighton, then it will be Europa Conference League football for Erik ten Hag’s first campaign in charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier