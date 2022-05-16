Ben Foster to leave Watford at end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Foster to leave Watford at end of the season

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.15pm
Ben Foster is set to leave the club at the end of the Premier League season (Yui Mok/PA)
Ben Foster is set to leave the club at the end of the Premier League season (Yui Mok/PA)

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has confirmed he will leave Watford at the end of the season following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 39-year-old rejoined the Hornets from West Brom in the summer of 2018, but will not be staying on as Watford rebuild for life back in the Sky Bet Championship.

“The ups, downs, good, bad & ugly…it’s all part of the journey!” Foster wrote on Twitter.

“My time @WatfordFC is up, but a huge thanks for all the support & love Iv received from fans, players & staff in the 6 years with the club, it’s been a blast!

“Looking forward to what next season will bring”.

Foster started his career at Stoke and moved to Manchester United in July 2005, but was loaned out to Watford.

Spells at Birmingham and West Brom followed, with the last of his eight international caps coming in the 2014 World Cup against Costa Rica when England had already been eliminated.

Foster has made 27 appearances for Watford this season, playing in his last match at Vicarage Road on Sunday when Leicester ran out 5-1 winners.

Former Forest Green head coach Rob Edwards will take charge of the team next season, with Roy Hodgson and his assistant Ray Lewington set to depart following Sunday’s final league game at Chelsea.

Speaking to the Watford website, Foster said: “I’ve enjoyed playing for Roy and Ray, they’re brilliant coaches and we wish them all the best and thank them for what they’ve done.

“Since Roy came in he’s galvanised us and got us working as a unit, but when confidence is low it’s very hard to get the best out of players.

“Hopefully we can do what we did a couple of years ago after relegation, and bounce back at the first time of asking.”

