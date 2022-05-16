VAR to be used in all EFL play-off finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VAR to be used in all EFL play-off finals

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.43pm
The use of video replays to help refereeing decisions was adopted by the Premier League in 2019 (Joe Giddens/PA)
VAR is set to be used for all three of the English Football League play-off finals at Wembley, the governing body has announced.

The EFL had already given VAR the green light for the first time in this season’s Sky Bet Championship showpiece fixture on May 29, with the League One and League Two games now also to have the system in place.

The use of video replays to help refereeing decisions was adopted by the Premier League in 2019 but until now had been overlooked by the EFL, with VAR not in use for the semi-finals.

A statement from the EFL on Monday read: “The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used at all three upcoming EFL play-off finals at Wembley.

“With VAR having already been confirmed for the Sky Bet Championship final on Sunday May 29, it will also be used at this Saturday’s Sky Bet League One final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as the Sky Bet League Two final on Saturday May 28.

“It will be the first season VAR will be used at the EFL play-offs finals.”

The Championship final will be between Huddersfield or Luton and Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United, with the second leg of their semi-finals to be played on Monday and Tuesday evening.

In League Two, Northampton host Mansfield in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, with Port Vale against Swindon on Thursday night.

