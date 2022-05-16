Keinan Davis in contention for Nottingham Forest starting spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keinan Davis is pushing for a return to Nottingham Forest’s starting line-up for the second leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield United.

Davis featured for the final 13 minutes of his side’s 2-1 first-leg win after shrugging off a hamstring strain, and could replace Sam Surridge up front.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has no new injury concerns, with Ryan Yates passed fit despite suffering another knock to his injured shoulder.

Lewis Grabban and Max Lowe are sidelined until the end of the season with hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

Sheffield United are still unsure on the fitness of striker Billy Sharp heading into the game.

The 36-year-old has only played 20 minutes since the start of April after suffering a calf injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved on Tuesday.

The Blades will go into the clash with the same squad which could see manager Paul Heckingbottom go unchanged into the fixture.

Defender George Baldock returned to action having played 20 minutes in the 2-1 loss to Forest at Bramall Lane in the first leg and could feature again.