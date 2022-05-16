Keinan Davis in contention for Nottingham Forest starting spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keinan Davis in contention for Nottingham Forest starting spot

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 4.13pm
Keinan Davis is back for Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Keinan Davis is back for Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Keinan Davis is pushing for a return to Nottingham Forest’s starting line-up for the second leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield United.

Davis featured for the final 13 minutes of his side’s 2-1 first-leg win after shrugging off a hamstring strain, and could replace Sam Surridge up front.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has no new injury concerns, with Ryan Yates passed fit despite suffering another knock to his injured shoulder.

Lewis Grabban and Max Lowe are sidelined until the end of the season with hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

Sheffield United are still unsure on the fitness of striker Billy Sharp heading into the game.

The 36-year-old has only played 20 minutes since the start of April after suffering a calf injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved on Tuesday.

The Blades will go into the clash with the same squad which could see manager Paul Heckingbottom go unchanged into the fixture.

Defender George Baldock returned to action having played 20 minutes in the 2-1 loss to Forest at Bramall Lane in the first leg and could feature again.

