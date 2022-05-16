Liam Boyce allays fitness fears ahead of Hearts’ big date at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Boyce allays fitness fears ahead of Hearts’ big date at Hampden

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 4.25pm
Liam Boyce went off injured on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Boyce went off injured on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Liam Boyce believes he will be fine to start for Hearts in the Scottish Cup final after suffering a scare when he had to go off injured in last weekend’s cinch Premiership defeat by Rangers.

The Jambos top scorer looked dejected when he limped off with a groin problem after just 12 minutes of the final league game of the campaign and appeared to have become a doubt for the Hampden showdown with the Ibrox side this weekend.

However, speaking on Monday at the club’s pre-cup final media day, Boyce soothed any fears that he may miss out.

“It’s feeling a lot better than I thought it would when it happened,” he said. “I tried to sprint and just felt the leg tighten up and then a wee sharp pain.

“You automatically think the worst. I tried to run it off but the longer it went on I was thinking there’s no point risking it with such a big game next week. The possibility of missing the final comes into your head because it’s such a big game but shortly after I came off it eased off.

“It was a bit sore on Saturday night but since then it’s been getting better. I’m confident I can play on Saturday.”

Boyce, who joined Hearts two-and-a-half years ago, is well aware of the opportunity as the Edinburgh side bid to land silverware for the first time since their last Scottish Cup triumph a decade ago, when they defeated city rivals Hibernian 5-1 in the final. That was their third victory in the tournament in the space of 14 years.

“It’s hard not to see what it means when you play at Hearts because the fans love it so much and they’re always bringing it up that they beat Hibs 5-1 in the final and stuff,” said Boyce. “Even when I was at Ross County, I played with Darren Barr and he talked to me about scoring in that final and how big a day it was.

“If you ever speak to (Hearts ambassador) Gary Locke he buzzes about that day so the history of the club comes to you the longer you’re here when you meet people at training or at events and you see how much people adore them. It’s something you want to be a part of. You want to experience what they have experienced.”

Liam Boyce File Photo
Liam Boyce is hoping to be fit for the Scottish Cup final (PA)

This will be Boyce’s second Scottish Cup final for Hearts after he played in the Covid-delayed 2020 showdown with Celtic, which the Hoops won on penalties following a 3-3 draw. He is looking forward to playing the showpiece match in front of a full house after a “weird” experience behind closed doors in the previous one 18 months ago.

“Because it was an empty stadium, it didn’t really feel like a Scottish Cup final,” he said. “This year you realise how big it actually is because the fans are all buzzing whereas last year it was the same build-up but when you got to the ground it was weird because there was no one in the crowd.

“That’s why we’re looking forward to this one so much because when we won the semi-final against Hibs, the atmosphere was unreal. That felt like more of a final than the final last year with no fans.”

